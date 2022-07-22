Today,
High of 24°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 26°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 25°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 23°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 21°
Low of 9°
'Offensive' WhatsApp chat PC says he was exemplary
Five deny murder over garden stabbing death
Lorry driver admits causing scientist's bike death
Pinewood plans £800m expansion to approved scheme
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Grieving mum calls for mental health referral law
South east MPs call for fair levelling up policy
Man in court after shooting in busy street
Further arrest in murder probe over assault near shops
Fifteenth Century abbot due to be reburied
Fire service doing well but some areas must improve
More men arrested after man shot in busy road
Swan census concludes after heatwave
Family heartbreak over parrot noise complaint
Cost of living emergency declared by council
Council secures £750k for safer streets project
Men arrested after 'possible firearms incident'
Crews tackle fire close to London Luton Airport
'As a family we don't live any more, we just exist'
Council set to trial new social care cap system
Festival has 'emotional' return after three years
Body found in reservoir after missing man search
Immigration centre motion fails at council
Charles Bronson requests public parole hearing