Tonight,
Low
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Murder probe after woman attacked on street
First direct China-Scotland freight route launched
How a mermaid mural helped promote breastfeeding. Video, 00:02:13How a mermaid mural helped promote breastfeeding
Overdue ferry sets sail for new construction phase
Body found in search for man missing from hospital
Man charged with murder bid over Tesco stabbing
Scottish port operator to invest £17m in cranes
Woman, 90, dies after crash that killed cyclist
How hot is it where you are?
Cyclist dies and pedestrian badly hurt in crash
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Snapchat Ecstasy dealer guilty of killing teenager
Royals feed penguins during Jubilee celebrations
Cruise ship impounded over safety breaches
Danish billionaire remains richest man in Scotland
Digging under way in search for 2011 murder victim
Water restored to thousands after mains pipe burst
140 police stations closed over past decade
Wild shots: Scottish Nature Photography Awards
Jobs lost after collapse of civil engineering firm
Fresh search for body of missing murder victim
Martin Compston: From school corridor to stardom
Martin Compston 'forever grateful' for Sweet Sixteen. Video, 00:00:39Martin Compston 'forever grateful' for Sweet Sixteen