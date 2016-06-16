Llanfairfechan

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Shock after spate of suspected seagull attacks
Princess Diana and Dodi love affair becomes opera
How hot is it where you are?
OS map spellings of Welsh place names causes anger
Hedd Wyn memorial vandalised for second time
The man who first put Wayne Hennessey in goal
Call to teach 'wonderful' Makaton in Welsh schools. Video, 00:01:08Call to teach 'wonderful' Makaton in Welsh schools