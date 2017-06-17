Lunan Bay Hamlet

Tonight,
Low
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 15°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 17°
Gamekeeper who kept photos of fighting dogs jailed
Death of man dragged under van ruled an accident
Serial rapist tightened noose around woman's neck
Scriptorium opens new chapter at Arbroath Abbey
How hot is it where you are?
Your pictures of Scotland
Teenager admits attempted murder of pensioner
Human skull and thigh bone withdrawn from auction