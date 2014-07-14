Today,
High of 22°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Welsh politician's relative dies in Ukraine war
My life growing up in a valleys Chinese takeaway
Man arrested following drive-by airgun shooting
Student's kidney appeal sparks huge response
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Fatal fire started by child playing with lighter
Social media is pretty dangerous, teenagers say. Video, 00:01:28Social media is pretty dangerous, teenagers say
Teens grill TikTok and Meta bosses on app dangers
Call to lower bowel cancer screening age sooner
Protest, joy, safety: What does Pride mean to you?
Are high school proms too expensive as bills rise?
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
Cyclist hands himself in after boy knocked down
Woman in court charged with murdering man
Woman charged with murder after man stabbed
Pencoed crash: Biker seriously injured
Woman arrested in murder probe after man stabbed
How hot is it where you are?
Man hit with fine for driving too close to cyclist. Video, 00:00:23Man hit with fine for driving too close to cyclist
Driver fined £1,100 for passing bike too closely
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Woman jailed for spitting in police officer's face
World Cup revives folk song turned football anthem