Today,
High of 19°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Motorcyclist dies in Newtownards crash
Air crash victim was 'kind and caring mother'
Victims of Newtownards air crash named locally
Separate investigations after two die in air crash
Building collapses in Newtownards town centre
Video shows smoke cloud where aircraft came down. Video, 00:00:21Video shows smoke cloud where aircraft came down
Two believed to have died in Newtownards air crash
Act of kindness helps little girl go to the cinema
Newtownards crash victim named as Lee Noble
Pool issues 'hurting Commonwealth Games hopes'
Man dies following crash in Donaghadee
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Shots fired at front door of flat in Newtownards
Man seriously injured in Newtownards attack
Two charged after £260k drug seizure in Bangor
Four arrested following drug searches in Bangor
Bangor wins city status for Platinum Jubilee
Man jailed for raping woman he met via app
'We're losing our home - where will my children live?'
Mother pushing buggy is attacked by man in Bangor
Man jailed for manslaughter of 'gentle giant'
Spate of attempted burglaries in Crawfordsburn
Art for art's sake and better mental health