Today,
High of 25°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 17°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 14°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 12°
Police concern for student nurse missing for weeks
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
The London Grand Prix's little-known history
Grandfather killer jailed in first TV sentencing
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Killer should have been on 'constant' watch
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
Sacked gay RAF cook with cancer wants pension now
Firefighters tackle grassland blazes across London
Apology after tenant lay dead in flat for years
Stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy
Olympic Park legacy: Does the future look golden?
Dead woman lay undiscovered in flat for two years
Crystal Palace agree to sign Richards from Bayern
Major incident declared over London fires
ULEZ expanded zone has had limited impact - report
Grass fire spreads smoke around Shirley Hills. Video, 00:00:40Grass fire spreads smoke around Shirley Hills
'Not ideal' so many players absent - Vieira
Lewisham stabbing victim named as four arrested
Man fatally stabbed in neck in south-east London
Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures. Video, 00:01:23Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures
Mum left stuck in Jamaica 'heartbroken'