Today,
High of 16°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 15°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Queen's Baton Relay travels around Scotland
Call for Inner Hebrides ferry ticketing shake-up
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Island of Arran hosts its first Pride march
CalMac ferry to return to service after repairs
Islanders' anger at wider ferry disruption
The problem with CalMac's ageing ferries
Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones
Race organisers apologise for markings on mountain
Ultra race criticised for marking mountain route
CalMac's main Arran ferry resumes sailings
Arran ferry out of action for further 10 days
Arran ferry out of action following engine failure
Islanders struggle to get home after medical tests