Today,
High of 24°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 28°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 25°
Low of 13°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 23°
Low of 10°
Police concern for student nurse missing for weeks
Pinewood plans £800m expansion to approved scheme
'If the rain doesn't come we're really in trouble'
Council hopeful for £60m town regeneration
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Banton & Rew hit tons as Somerset draw with Essex
Renshaw bats Somerset towards draw against Essex
Fifteenth Century abbot due to be reburied
Browne hits 234 as batters dominate at Chelmsford
Family heartbreak over parrot noise complaint
Council secures £750k for safer streets project
Browne ton puts Essex in control against Somerset
Crews tackle fire close to London Luton Airport
Essex to bid for £16m of 'levelling up' funds
'As a family we don't live any more, we just exist'
Rail strikes affect Greater Anglia services
Surrey boost title hopes with win over Essex
Body found in reservoir after missing man search
Charles Bronson requests public parole hearing
Dominant Worrall too much for Essex
Pursuit leads to recovery of stolen machinery
Fire services stand down major incidents
Fire service stands down major incident
Surrey's Jacks stuns Essex with destructive century