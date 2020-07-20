Today,
High of 23°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
New book business rises from ashes of fire
Fires blaze after UK passes 40C for first time
Heatwave health warning on second hottest day
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Speed limit to be lowered to 20mph in Wales
Gary Speed's mum on sadness that never goes away
Liverpool's Beck in Portuguese loan move
Man seriously injured in 'callous' hit-and-run
Six sites shortlisted for nuclear reactor factory
'I'll die without specialist anorexia help'
Anorexia patient makes tearful plea for help. Video, 00:01:22Anorexia patient makes tearful plea for help
Fowler takes over as Flint Town United boss
How hot is it where you are?
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog
Call to help steel firms decarbonise more quickly
M4 drivers speeding on camera escape prosecution
Labour regain council in Lib Dem deal
'Dangerous' road crossing risks lives say locals
Huge challenge for Tories - Welsh deputy chairman
Man with rare illness inspired to get on with life
Dad and 13-year-old daughter killed in car crash
Man dies after being hit by 4x4 at a garage
Call for ban on killers raising victims' children