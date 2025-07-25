Stapleford Abbots

Tonight,
Low
Low of 19°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 25°
Low of 13°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 11°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Essex sign Roelofsen for One-Day Cup
Police concern for student nurse missing for weeks
'If the rain doesn't come we're really in trouble'
Council hopeful for £60m town regeneration
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Banton & Rew hit tons as Somerset draw with Essex
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Renshaw bats Somerset towards draw against Essex
Browne hits 234 as batters dominate at Chelmsford
Browne ton puts Essex in control against Somerset
Essex to bid for £16m of 'levelling up' funds
Rail strikes affect Greater Anglia services
Surrey boost title hopes with win over Essex
Dominant Worrall too much for Essex
Pursuit leads to recovery of stolen machinery
Fire services stand down major incidents
Surrey's Jacks stuns Essex with destructive century
Rossington ton rescues Essex against Surrey
East London grass fire spreads to homes. Video, 00:00:51East London grass fire spreads to homes
Fire service called out to 130 incidents
'Can we get things in place to avoid hospital?'
Can Harmer bemuse England like he does county batters?
We must be robust to drought, says water company