Mother asleep as petrol bomb hits window
Residents return home after security alert
Regulator says care home closure 'quite unusual'
Care home to close over 'serious concerns'
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
County Antrim centenarian receives Jubilee gift
Two released over petrol bomb thrown at house
Two arrests after petrol bomb thrown at house
Firefighters tackle blaze at Coleraine campus
'I know people who stay in bed to keep warm' Video, 00:02:06'I know people who stay in bed to keep warm'
Ukrainian refugees 'so grateful' to be in NI
Man suffers stab wounds to the head in attack
Taxi driver puts out fire after shop arson attack