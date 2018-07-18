Llanvihangel Crucorney

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 8°
Man forced to work in meat factory, court hears
Three on trial accused of enslaving vulnerable man
Street without water supply on blistering hot day. Video, 00:01:39Street without water supply on blistering hot day
Police warning over fuel protest blocking motorway
Transgender children GP suspended for misconduct
Touring rugby team left training in socks
Transgender care GP's fitness to practice impaired
Rescued rower says sea roughest he's encountered. Video, 00:01:42Rescued rower says sea roughest he's encountered
Rower tells of sea drama as three boats rescued
Did Nazi Rudolf Hess have a family link to Wales?
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Falklands War: The bombing of the Sir Galahad
Man arrested after cyclist dies in crash
Town ranked top place to pass driving test
Last-minute plan to save schools facing axe
GP's online trans clinic follow-up care criticised
Protests over water firms dumping sewage in rivers
Surgeon faces indecent images of children charge
Arrest in murder probe over 90-year-old's death
Horrors and heroism on the Falklands front line
A&E patients face 14-hour wait at new hospital
Mother's Day race emotion for Ukraine refugee
More 20mph speed zones on way for roads in Wales