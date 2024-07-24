Esgair-geiliog

Today,
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
National Eisteddfod returns after two-year delay
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Train firm ordered to improve 'declining' services
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Green Man couldn't afford farm site - government
Rural towns to welcome Pride events for first time
Slurry pond described as open sewer is approved
Motorcyclist dies after hitting road barrier
‘I commute to work by kayaking down a Welsh river’
How hot is it where you are?
Falklands: Soldiers' last days at war
Road crashes near lake prompt review
Festival to celebrate designer Laura Ashley
'Boring' poems and books put students off Welsh
Farmer says tornado lifted her lambs into the air