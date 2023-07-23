Headington

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 28°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 25°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 22°
Low of 9°
Young footballers inspired by Lioness Fran Kirby. Video, 00:00:57Young footballers inspired by Lioness Fran Kirby
Midfielder Henry signs new Oxford United deal
Derby County 1-0 Oxford United
'Offensive' WhatsApp chat PC says he was exemplary
Five deny murder over garden stabbing death
Lorry driver admits causing scientist's bike death
Oxford midfielder Brannagan signs new contract
Grieving mum calls for mental health referral law
South east MPs call for fair levelling up policy
College's Cecil Rhodes plaque given listed status
Man in court after shooting in busy street
Further arrest in murder probe over assault near shops
Part of £5bn rail link 'appears to be unachievable'
Fire service doing well but some areas must improve
More men arrested after man shot in busy road
Swan census concludes after heatwave
Cost of living emergency declared by council
Damage and burglary at church a ‘temporary setback’
Men arrested after 'possible firearms incident'
Council set to trial new social care cap system
Postcards from the City of Dreaming Spires
Oxford United sign winger Wildschut from CSKA
Festival has 'emotional' return after three years
Immigration centre motion fails at council