Today,
High of 25°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 26°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 24°
Low of 12°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Teenager arrested over severe house fire released
Debt-ridden council 'very close' to selling assets
Teenager, 17, arrested after severe house fire
Lorry crash caused by man running from police. Video, 00:00:44Lorry crash caused by man running from police
Bankrupt council may need to raise tax by 20%
Pinewood plans £800m expansion to approved scheme
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
South east MPs call for fair levelling up policy
Build-to-rent apartment plan for shopping centre
Next phase of Horlicks factory plan approved
Council apologises after alarm rings for 61 hours
Fifteenth Century abbot due to be reburied
Police seize off-road bikes to stop illegal use
Crews damp down remaining hotspots after barn fire
Swan census concludes after heatwave
Hall that hosted Rolling Stones to be demolished
Family heartbreak over parrot noise complaint
Council secures £750k for safer streets project
Festival 'encapsulates spirit' of Caroline Flack
Crews tackle fire close to London Luton Airport
'As a family we don't live any more, we just exist'
Football club's 150 years celebrated at exhibition
Driver stabbed after asking men in road to move
MP to stand down at next general election