South Elmsall

Today,
High of 24°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 23°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 11°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Court hearing over motorway triple death crash
Tattersall to take over as Yorkshire captain
Taxi drivers unhappy with revised licence rules
Yorkshire sign Kent seamer Milnes
Government to get £2 from each pollution fine
Yorkshire captain Patterson to leave club
Husband found guilty of murdering wife
Harry Gration's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
Hants beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough
Driver charged over death of seven-year-old boy
Man convicted of school and library arson attacks
Hampshire face challenging chase at Scarborough
Man charged with murder of Bradford woman
Teen with autism failed over specialist schooling
Thompson takes five but Hampshire edge the lead
Bus strike ends after pay offer doubled
Bess & Fraine rescue Tykes after Hants early burst
Woman dies after moorland crash
Business offered up to £12k to improve shop fronts
York Minster service for TV presenter Harry Gration
School arson accused played the victim - prosecutor
School cooks up meals to ease living costs
Teenager avoids jail for £30k chewing gum theft
Family's fight for specialist school support. Video, 00:02:04Family's fight for specialist school support