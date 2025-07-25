Notting Hill Gate

Tonight,
Low
Low of 19°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 30°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 26°
Low of 13°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 12°
South Africa in England & Ireland 2022
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Long-range Travis strike sees Blackburn beat QPR
Council liable for five Grenfell deaths - judge
Zoo unveils monkey walkthrough attraction
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
Fulham sign right-back Mbabu from Wolfsburg
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
Unused Thames bridge could become garden walkway
Mum's outrage after murder trial delayed by strike
Police shoot man in car linked to murder inquiry
Plans for immersive BBC Earth exhibition unveiled
Fulham to sign Solomon after Shakhtar deal suspended
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
Ecclestone offers £6m reward for return of jewels
New state-of-the-art West End theatre unveiled
Apology after tenant lay dead in flat for years
Serbia refuses Ecclestone raid suspect extradition
Stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy
QPR bring in Brighton midfielder Richards
Olympic Park legacy: Does the future look golden?
Dead woman lay undiscovered in flat for two years
Major incident declared over London fires