Monkseaton

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Tunnels refurb still hampered by supply issues
Metro line reopens after modernisation works
Supported living autism homes plan approved
Ferry to resume evening sailings as crew found
'Airport delay left my autistic son in panic'
Mariupol steelworks picture sells for twice estimate
Replacement for Victorian Metro bridge installed
Beach clean-ups after crowds leave litter along North East coast
Metro passengers told not to travel amid heat issues
'You get lost in moments of funness at this beach' Video, 00:01:30'You get lost in moments of funness at this beach'
Ukraine steelworks picture auctioned for charity
Children's first visit to the seaside in the 1960s. Video, 00:01:33Children's first visit to the seaside in the 1960s
Metro line shuts for two weeks for £3m upgrade
Queen's Baton Relay sees early start from lighthouse
Heart-op boy delighted by Hollywood star's support
Calf stuck in the mud saved by firefighters
Takeaway fined after curry left boy in hospital
Man jailed for kidnap and sex assault in park
The dinosaur puppets bringing joy to a care home. Video, 00:01:26The dinosaur puppets bringing joy to a care home
Man falls from moving van in suspected kidnap
Teenagers guilty of killing man in 15-second attack
Drone disturbs resting birds, conservationists say
Old jet engines donated to Bluebird museum
Thousands of public sculptures put online for first time