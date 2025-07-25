Rotherhithe

Tonight,
Low
Low of 19°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 16°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 26°
Low of 14°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 13°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
LGBTQ+ bar to be replaced after £100,000 raised
Met investigated over more child strip-searches
South Africa in England & Ireland 2022
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Cresswell brace helps Rowett's Millwall beat Stoke
Hospitals' systems hit by 'ludicrous' heatwave
Olympic village: From athletes' digs to shiny town
Police concern over planned 24-hour Greggs store
Patient offered wrong drugs amid hospital IT chaos
Grandfather killer jailed in first TV sentencing
First ever televised court sentencing takes place. Video, 00:00:50First ever televised court sentencing takes place
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Police arrest sixth suspect over teen death
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
England final to be shown in Trafalgar Square
Millwall defender Wallace signs new long-term deal
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
Growing up in the shadow of London's Olympic Park. Video, 00:01:36Growing up in the shadow of London's Olympic Park
Hospital in meltdown over IT issues - whistleblower
Student guilty of knife attacks which left one dead
In pictures: London 2012 remembered 10 years on
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
E-scooter rider dies after hit-and-run crash