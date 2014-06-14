Today,
High of 22°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Vice-principal jailed for making threats to kill
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Teacher pleads guilty to making threats to kill
Man pleads guilty to murdering ex-partner's baby
Officers hurt after camper van rammed police car