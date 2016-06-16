Today,
High of 23°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 21°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Police warning over fuel protest blocking motorway
Touring rugby team left training in socks
Welsh steel used to develop floating wind farms
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Can an Instagram-able market save a city centre?
What medical advances have there been since Covid?
Teen's Covid vaccine trial to help her family. Video, 00:02:02Teen's Covid vaccine trial to help her family
Man drives 1,300 miles to get wife out of Ukraine