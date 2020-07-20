Today,
High of 18°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Man accused of killing teen by dangerous driving
The make-up star who's done with fitting in
Police name man found dead in Highland loch
Man admits starting blaze at historic church
Regional airports boss to step down
Man charged with murder bid over Tesco stabbing
Man jailed for rape of 12-year-old girl
Jail for woman who claimed murder was an accident
New pledge to 'eradicate' long NHS waiting times
Glasgow Airport evacuated over unattended bag
Baccus joins Gallagher in signing for St Mirren
Two men charged over assault at golf club
Are Scotland's airports facing holiday disruption?
Pools sign midfielder Niang from Partick Thistle
Sewing group gave refugee a voice after 10 years
How hot is it where you are?
Man admits brutal knife murder
Escaped calf spotted on Glasgow railway platform. Video, 00:00:52Escaped calf spotted on Glasgow railway platform
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Murderer claimed double stabbing was an accident
Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres is jailed
Youth who stabbed neighbour to death detained
Arrest after man dies and woman seriously injured
'How the Queen inspired me to do my best' Video, 00:02:28'How the Queen inspired me to do my best'