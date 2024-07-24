Tributes paid to 'kind' motorcyclist killed in crash
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Green Man couldn't afford farm site - government
Rural towns to welcome Pride events for first time
Pride comes to rural Welsh towns for first time. Video, 00:01:08Pride comes to rural Welsh towns for first time
Slurry pond described as open sewer is approved
Motorcyclist dies after hitting road barrier
‘I commute to work by kayaking down a Welsh river’
How hot is it where you are?
Falklands: Soldiers' last days at war
Children urge election candidates to save wildlife