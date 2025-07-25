Parson Drove

Tonight,
Low
Low of 19°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 27°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 22°
Low of 10°
Senior fire officer says more on-call staff needed
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Cold sores traced back to kissing in Bronze Age
Artefacts from preserved Bronze Age homes on show
How to help wildlife in your garden this summer. Video, 00:01:03How to help wildlife in your garden this summer
Rail strikes affect Greater Anglia services
CQC not alerted to alleged ward sex assault
NHS seeks staff to attend emergencies in spare time
Cambridgeshire fire service records busiest day
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
A14 closed for hours as surface buckles in heat
'It is too hot to steam clean the clothing'
Later kick-off due to extreme weather
Train line closed due to high temperatures
Brother hopes teen 'turns up out of nowhere'
We must be robust to drought, says water company
TikTok Trucker Tim inspiring new lorry drivers. Video, 00:01:27TikTok Trucker Tim inspiring new lorry drivers
'Teaching assistants help support me' Video, 00:02:32'Teaching assistants help support me'
Bridge across railway opens after 50-year wait
Drugs intercepted at sorting office
Council officially opens new headquarters
Greater Anglia warns of more rail strike action
Authority to spend £60m on SEND provision
Tory MPs in East add to confidence vote calls