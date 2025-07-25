Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 28°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 22°
Low of 10°
'Lost Lionesses' hail Euros history-makers
Senior fire officer says more on-call staff needed
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Cold sores traced back to kissing in Bronze Age
Major train delays as overhead cables damaged
Artefacts from preserved Bronze Age homes on show
How to help wildlife in your garden this summer. Video, 00:01:03How to help wildlife in your garden this summer
CQC not alerted to alleged ward sex assault
NHS seeks staff to attend emergencies in spare time
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
A14 closed for hours as surface buckles in heat
Man hit on M1 after car breaks down dies
Later kick-off due to extreme weather
Train line closed due to high temperatures
Brother hopes teen 'turns up out of nowhere'
We must be robust to drought, says water company
TikTok Trucker Tim inspiring new lorry drivers. Video, 00:01:27TikTok Trucker Tim inspiring new lorry drivers
'Teaching assistants help support me' Video, 00:02:32'Teaching assistants help support me'
The artist who paints drum heads for music stars. Video, 00:02:00The artist who paints drum heads for music stars
County's chief constable to retire from role
Authority to spend £60m on SEND provision
Drone footage captures progress on East-West Rail. Video, 00:01:17Drone footage captures progress on East-West Rail
East of England has biggest population rise in census
Pool to reopen after chemical supplier found