Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Police probe into unexplained death at sports club
Inquiry into deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire
The life and work of artist Steven Campbell. Video, 00:04:11The life and work of artist Steven Campbell
NHS Lanarkshire returns to 'highest risk level'
Trucker who rammed into house jailed for 10 years
Man charged with murder bid over Tesco stabbing
Tesco superstore evacuated after woman stabbed
'Lorry rage' trucker admits ramming HGV into house
Angry boyfriend crashes lorry into house. Video, 00:00:53Angry boyfriend crashes lorry into house
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Teacher jailed for molesting school pupils
Bingo chain hands ownership over to employees
Care charity fined after woman drowned in bath
Second man in court over burned-out car death
Teachers threaten walkout over pupil violence
Royal Marine Commandos jailed over drugs operation
Man in court accused of burned-out car murder
Man in court over organised crime drug charges
Five appear in court accused of murdering man
'I see TV static in my vision all the time'
Police probe death of man after street assault
Police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over mask breach
FM reported to police over mask rule breach video