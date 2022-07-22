Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 11°
'Airport delay left my autistic son in panic'
Villagers oppose crushed rock quarry plan
Motorcyclist, 53, dies in crash with car
Book of condolence for tributes to river death boy
Family devastated by 13-year-old boy's river death
Calf stuck in the mud saved by firefighters
Takeaway fined after curry left boy in hospital
Two badly hurt in motorbike and police car crash
Man sentenced to 15 years for killing neighbour
Lack of GPs leads to surgery closure
Triathlete reunited with bike missing at airport
Triathlete's bike goes missing between flights
Post-Brexit pigeon racing rules a 'massive threat'
People warned not to touch dead seabirds
Man guilty of stabbing neighbour to death in fight
'I've always wanted a Geordie accent' Video, 00:01:14'I've always wanted a Geordie accent'
Woman, 72, pleads not guilty to husband's murder
Pools risk closure amid chlorine shortage
Couple reunited with parents after fleeing Ukraine
Woman, 72, remanded over husband's murder
Woman, 72, in court over husband's murder
Flight to Poland to rescue Ukrainian parents
Five firms targeted in wastewater investigation
'On-the-go' sanitiser gets airport trial