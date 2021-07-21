Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Bird poo pollution posters challenged by experts
Call to protect fascinating abandoned haven
Teen charged over beach attack on 16-year-old
Prestwick Airport workers to vote on strike action
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
'Top Gun' jets touch down in Scotland
Nicola Benedetti cancels shows due to tendonitis
Woman hit by car on pavement is critically ill
'Don't risk overseas weight loss surgery' Video, 00:00:49'Don't risk overseas weight loss surgery'
Man's double hand transplant is 'space-age stuff'
Polluted beaches now given bathing waters status
Arran ferry out of action following engine failure
Scottish Building Society reports record year
How will NI rise affect employees and businesses?
Driver killed in crash with parked lorry is named
Car driver dies in crash with parked lorry on A78