Llanycrwys

Tonight,
Low
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 18°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 7°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 17°
National Eisteddfod returns after two-year delay
Prize-winning horse found starving 'back prancing'
Home building hit by water pollution targets
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Farmers asked to find festival rock stars
Sheep farmer documentary earns film festival nod
Instagram opens up new world for Welsh quilting
Dog-bite death investigation closed, say police
Firefighters tackle grass fires across Wales