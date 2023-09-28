PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to retire from Sony next year
PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is to step down in March 2024 after almost 30 years with the company.
He took over as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in February 2019, having joined Sony a few months before the launch of the PlayStation in 1994.
His departure comes as a shock after the recent success of the PS5, which he has overseen since it launched in 2020.
Mr Ryan said he took the decision to leave over issues he had living in Europe while working in North America.
"I've relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners," he said in a statement.
"I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE."
Sony's chief operating officer Hiroki Totoki will take over as interim CEO following Mr Ryan's departure.
'Inspirational leader'
The PS5 originally had some supply issues when it launched, which led to scalpers buying up the consoles and selling them at double the price.
But those problems have since been resolved, and Sony has gone on to sell 40 million of the consoles worldwide.
"Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his entire period with us, but never more so than in overseeing the launch of PlayStation 5 in the midst of the global Covid pandemic," said Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.
"That extraordinary achievement made by the entire SIE team has been steadily built on and PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE's most successful console yet."