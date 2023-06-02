Elon Musk's Twitter loses second trust and safety chief
- Published
Twitter's head of trust and safety has resigned, according to Reuters.
Ella Irwin is the second person to step down from the role since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, with previous head Yoel Roth leaving in November.
The head of trust and safety is tasked with content moderation, a topic which has come under the spotlight since Mr Musk's takeover.
The BBC has approached Twitter and Ms Irwin for comment.
The reason for her resignation is unclear.
It comes a week after the social media platform pulled out of the European Union's voluntary code to fight disinformation.
Mr Musk announced last month that Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, would become Twitter's new chief executive. She has not yet started her role.