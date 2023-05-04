Discord plans to make everyone change their username
Discord has announced everyone using the platform will be asked to change their username "over the coming weeks".
The online chat service, which allows people to create and join groups based on their interests, has 150 million monthly active users worldwide.
Previously, users were identified by a name preceding a hash and four numbers.
The new system will require people to create a unique username following an "@" symbol, bringing it in line with Twitter, Instagram and other platforms.
Discord was making the changes "to make it easier for users to connect with their friends and to give users more control over their identity", a representative blogged.
The order in which people will be able to pick their new usernames will be determined by the age of their accounts - oldest first.
They must be alphanumeric and can include underscores and full stops but, unlike Twitter, no capital letters.
'Sensitive information'
Launched in 2015, Discord is widely used by people playing games but also to arrange group activities, because users can split conversations into easily searchable "channels".
Users can join groups - or servers - with no limit on members. Massively popular games such as Genshin Impact and Valorant each have more than a million users in their public Discord servers.
But now the most popular public server is not about gaming at all - the server for Midjourney, an artificial intelligence that can generate images from text, has 15 million members.
And Discord has featured in mainstream news coverage, after the platform was used to allegedly leak sensitive information about US allies and the war in Ukraine.