Twitch: Kai Cenat banned from streaming platform
The Amazon-owned video-streaming platform Twitch has banned one of its most popular livestreamers.
Kai Cenat holds the record for having the most subscriptions to his channel, with more than 300,000 at its peak.
Now, a message that appears when visiting his channel says it is "temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's... terms of service" and he has tweeted: "Banned."
Twitch streamers typically play video games while chatting to viewers.
Cenat became one of the biggest names in streaming when he broke the subscription records previously set by Ludwig and Ninja, in March.
Twitch users can follow their favourite streamers and creators for free or support them by subscribing or gifting subscriptions to other viewers.
The basic subscription package costs £3.99 a month - $4.99 in the US - with additional tiers costing more.
Jynxzi, 21, now has the most subscriptions, 75,000 - up from 10,000 in September, and more than a million followers - up from 300,000.
Best known for playing online shooter Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Jynxzi was livestreaming when he found out he had taken the number-one spot and celebrated in a tweet where commenters called him "the new king of Twitch".
