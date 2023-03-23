Wanted 'cyptocurrency king' suspect detained in Montenegro
A man suspected of being a South Korean fugitive accused of billion dollar cryptocurrency fraud has been detained in Montenegro.
The suspect, thought to be Terraform Labs' ex-boss Do Kwon, was detained at an airport in the capital, interior minister Filip Adzic tweeted.
Korean police are awaiting fingerprints to make a final verification, Reuters reported.
US authorities accuse Mr Kwon of defrauding investors out of billions.
"The former cryptocurrency king who is behind losses of over $40bn (£32bn) has been apprehended at the Podgorica airport with forged documents", Mr Adzic wrote.
The minister said authorities were still waiting for official confirmation of identity, though reports out of Korea suggest police there are confident it is Mr Kwon.
The South Korean has previously denied that he was "on the run". But in September Interpol issued a red notice, requesting law enforcement agencies worldwide to arrest him.
An arrest warrant had been issued in South Korea earlier the same month. Prosecutors also requested that his passport be revoked.
In December South Korean authorities said they believed Mr Kwon was hiding in Serbia.
Singapore-based Terraform Labs created the Terra Luna and TerraUSD tokens - a form of digital asset - which collapsed last year.
Globally, investors in TerraUSD and Luna lost an estimated $42bn (£34bn), according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.
Some people lost their life savings.
"I felt like I was going to die," one angry investor told the BBC. "I lost a lot of money in a short period of time. Around $2.4m (£1.9m) of my cryptocurrency was wiped out."
The collapse triggered a sell-off in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.
"I am heartbroken about the pain my invention has brought on all of you," Mr Kwon said at the time.
A civil case against Kwon and Terraform Labs was filed in February by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing them of "orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud".
According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the US Justice Department is investigating the 2022 collapse and had quizzed former team members.
A Korean police source told Reuters that if the detained person's identity is confirmed as Mr Kwon he would be placed in "extradition detention".