Cost of living: What are your rights as a tenant when you're renting?

Rents are rising at their fastest rate since records began in 2016.

But with a quarter of tenants struggling to pay, what are your rights?

How much can my landlord increase my rent?

Most tenants have a rental agreement called an assured shorthold tenancy.

Some of these are rolling - which means tenants pay rent weekly or monthly, with no fixed end date.

In England, the landlord:

can usually only put up the rent once a year

must give at least one month's notice

Any rent rise must be fair and realistic, in line with local properties.

Other renters have a fixed agreement, which typically runs for six or 12 months.

The landlord:

normally can't put the rent up until the fixed term ends - unless the contract has a rent review clause

must give at least one month's notice

If the fixed term is a year, landlords must give six months' notice.

There are some other tenancy agreements with different rules.

The housing charity Shelter's online tool can help people in England find out what kind of tenancy they have.

Housing law and renting rules are different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is a holding deposit and how much will it be?

In England a holding deposit is paid to a landlord to reserve a property.

It can't be more than one week's rent.

You should get the money back within seven days of signing your tenancy agreement - or it can go towards your rent.

But if you decide not to move in, you could lose it.

If the landlord doesn't give it back, and you think they should, write to them.

If you still don't get a refund, contact one of the letting agents redress schemes.

You can also complain in England to Trading Standards through the Citizen's Advice consumer helpline.

Can my landlord evict me?

Landlords need to follow strict rules if they want a tenant to leave - if not, the eviction could be illegal, or the landlord could be guilty of harassment.

In England the landlord has to give written notice to the tenant, which could be:

a "section 8" notice if they have a reason for wanting you to leave, such as late rent payments

a "section 21" notice without providing a reason - although the government may reform this process

Other tenancy contracts have different rules.

Once the notice period ends, the landlord can start eviction proceedings through court.

Landlords can apply for a so-called "possession order". If that is granted and you don't leave, landlords can apply for a "warrant for possession".

Rules differ in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What condition do rental properties have to be in?

Landlords are not expected to do small jobs like changing light bulbs.

However, a rented home could be unfit if, for example, the electrics are unsafe, it's damp, or there's a problem with rats or mice.

If so, you can complain to your landlord, or - if that doesn't work - your local council.

Your landlord may try to evict you rather than make repairs, but you might have more protection if you've already complained to the council.

Tenants need to pay rent on time, cover the bills they are responsible for, and look after the property. This includes disposing of rubbish, and keeping the property reasonably clean.

Can my landlord refuse to rent to me if I have pets or children?

It could be discrimination under equality law in England if a landlord refuses to rent a property to a woman because she has children.

Before you complain, you need to be able to show you can afford the rent, and that the property is a suitable size, Shelter says.

The government's new model tenancy agreement assumes pets are allowed - unless landlords object with good reason

Landlords should not issue blanket bans on pets, and must give a good reason to refuse them - for example, the property is too small.

However, they can charge a higher rent to cover the risk of pet damage.

Are bills included when I rent?

Landlords can choose to include bills such as council tax, but don't have to.