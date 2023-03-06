Twitter links and posting images down
- Published
Twitter is experiencing major problems with posting some images and links, the second time within a week that the platform has suffered problems.
Clicking on links embedded in posts results in an error message.
Twitter said some parts of the service "may not be working as expected right now" and blamed an internal change that "had some unintended consequences".
On Downdetector, which tracks technical problems, more than 5,000 people reported issues.
Some third-party services that use Twitter's API system also appear to be having issues.