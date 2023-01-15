VR headset prices high as Apple bides its time

I am using VR in this article as an umbrella term, and I think it is mixed reality, also known as augmented reality or AR, that is most likely to catch on. It is less about completely losing yourself in a virtual world - which is unsustainable for very long - and more about digitally enhancing your existing one, or flitting seamlessly between the two. That, in theory, will keep you in your headset for longer, or as long as the two-hour battery lifespan permits.