Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to US, says lawyer
- Published
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former boss of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas to the US to face charges.
US authorities have accused Mr Bankman-Fried of committing "one of the biggest financial frauds in US history".
FTX has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many people unable to withdraw funds.
The 30-year-old, who denies the allegations, has agreed to the extradition, according to an affidavit his defence lawyer read in court.
The affidavit, signed by Mr Bankman-Fried on 20 December, says he is agreeing to be extradited in part out of a "desire to make the relevant customers whole".
According to a court filing, FTX owed its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.5bn).