Facebook-owner Meta to cut 13% of its workforce
- Published
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced that it will cut 13% of its workforce.
In total 11,000 employees are to be laid off from its worldwide headcount of 87,000 people.
In a statement, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts were "some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history".
The news follows major lay-offs at Twitter, which cut about half its staff, and other tech firms.
More to follow