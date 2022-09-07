Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra

Much of Apple's new tech seems ideal if you find yourself in some kind of peril on a regular basis. The new iPhone 14 will be able to send texts by satellite when off the grid. The Ultra Watch design is chunky with extra long battery life - the company says this is perfect for multi-day remote trips. Apple also announced a new crash detection system on new watches and phones, which will alert the emergency services when it detects an impact. The strategy here is pretty clear. Apple is continuing to pitch its hardware as a health and safety aid. Not surprisingly, Tim Cook describes the products as "essential".