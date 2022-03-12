Ukraine: Spam website set up to reach millions of Russians

"I've sent around 500 emails so far and got around 20 replies within a day, so I'm hoping for more," he says. "Most of the replies are people asking me to take them off my mailing list but I got talking to a 35-year-old woman from St Petersburg. She told me she wasn't sure what was going on in the conflict and wanted to know more. She said there was a lack of news coming out of Europe and she wanted to read about it all but didn't know how to get through the blocks on websites."