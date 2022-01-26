Ubisoft pays in-game tribute to fallen player
Game publisher Ubisoft has paid tribute to former player Michael "KiXSTaR" Stockley, who died in October.
The in-game plaque marking the spot he won a round of Rainbow Six Siege single-handed, killing five players in eight seconds, has won fan approval.
The 24-year-old commentated on many of the game's pro tournaments, winning Esports Colour Caster of the Year 2020.
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the top esports titles, with more than 70 million registered players worldwide.
Parker "INTERRO" Mackay, who commentated alongside Stockley at several events, thanked Ubisoft for the "touching tribute".
Mackay said at the time Stockley's family had told him he had died in a car accident with nobody else injured.
Stockley was a professional player before moving into commentary, known as "casting" within the esports community.
He was widely praised for his humour and his ability to explain the game to new players, with Ubisoft calling him "one of the bright lights of our Siege community".
It has also postponed an event he was due to commentate at, in his honour.
Stockley's video of his round-winning feat has been viewed almost 900,000 times on YouTube.
Rainbow Six esports director Wei Yue shared a picture of it on his Twitter feed along with the iconograph "{-}7", a representation of in-game character Tacahanka saluting.
