Facebook apologises as services including Instagram hit again
- Published
Facebook has again reported problems with its services, just days after a major outage hit WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for some six hours.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the firm said.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience."
The current problems seemed to be affecting the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram in particular.
The firm said in a tweet: "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."
Some affected users immediately took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the second Instagram disruption and share memes on the issue.
Web monitoring group Downdetector said that for a relatively short period of time on Friday there was a spike of user complaints about Instagram.
The complaints later appeared to be dropping sharply, although Facebook is yet to report that the problem has been fixed.
On Monday, Facebook - which owns WhatsApp and Instagram - blamed an internal technical issue for the major outage which not only affected the firm's services, but also employees' work passes and email.
The services were down from about 16:00 GMT until around 22:00 on Monday.