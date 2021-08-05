Number pinged by Covid app falls significantly
The number of COVID-19 app alerts fell significantly in England and Wales in the last week of July, official statistics show.
Nearly 396,000 people were pinged, compared with the previous week's record of 690,129, a fall of 43%.
The number of people reporting symptoms into the app also fell - 24,391 reports compared to 36,156 the week before.
Changes to the app, which will mean it notifies fewer close contacts, will be rolled out next week.
The number of positive tests linked to the app also fell 43% to just over 84,500 in England and Wales.
The latest numbers show two pings were issued by the NHS app in England for every reported case.
That is a fall from the previous week, but still well above levels seen in May when it was just over 1.1 isolation alerts for every reported case.
Fewer contacts
The big fall in alerts sent by the app comes ahead of changes to the app intended to reduce the number of contacts advised to self-isolate following a close contact with a positive case.
From Monday the app will look for contacts two days prior, rather than five, when someone without symptoms tests positive.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would reduce disruption but still protect those at risk.
The government is urging the public to continue using the app.