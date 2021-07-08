Euro 2020: ITV sorry for Apple TV streaming issue
By Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter
- Published
ITV has apologised for an issue with its streaming of Wednesday's England v Denmark football game on Apple TV.
One viewer said on social media they had missed 14 minutes of the men's match.
The broadcaster said viewers watching on other Apple devices, such as iPads and iPhones, and its ITV Hub player had been unaffected.
But there have been other complaints about ITV Hub's livestreaming, such as it does not work on all smart TVs.
Some of those with supposedly compatible devices have said they have experienced problems and poor picture quality.
So, the adverts play OK, but then #itvhub decides that it doesn't want to go. Then try again and same result... Good job there's nothing important on tonight, like say a sporting event.. pic.twitter.com/RNZilb3Urc— Steve Steer (@Somst_Fruitcake) July 7, 2021
Ooh penalties with the added fun of ITV Hub cutting out at any second. I really appreciate their focus on increasing the tension— Thom Beckett (@thombeckett) July 7, 2021
Nearly 24 million people watched the game on ITV's traditional TV channels.
But ITV said its digital-streaming problem had not been due to high demand for the service.
And it had also experienced "technical difficulties" during the France v Switzerland match on 20 June.
In a previous tweet, the broadcaster acknowledged issues with its Amazon Fire TV Stick service on 3 July.
The BBC said a "record-breaking" 5.6 million people had streamed its last England game - v Germany on 27 June - on the BBC iPlayer, and an additional 900,000 viewers watched it via the BBC Sport website.
The free-to-air broadcast of the Euro 2020 tournament in the UK is being shared between the BBC and ITV.
Both will show the final live, on Sunday evening.