Gambling apps: a super casino in your pocket

But to start to get the full picture, he had to find out his unique code and put in requests not just to Sky Bet, but also to three data harvesting companies which SkyBet sends data to from its data warehouse: Signal, which profiled his behaviour for marketing - not just from Sky Bet but other companies too; Iovation, which monitored what device he was using, when and how often; and TransUnion, the credit reference company which owns the other two firms.