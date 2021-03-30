Child tweets gibberish from US nuclear-agency account
A young child inadvertently sparked confusion over the weekend by posting an unintelligible tweet to the official account of US Strategic Command.
The agency is responsible for safeguarding America's nuclear weapons.
Some social-media users feared the account may have been hacked.
But it has since been revealed a young member of the account's social-media manager's family was responsible for posting the tweet, “;l;;gmlxzssaw", which was then deleted within minutes.
Filed a FOIA request with U.S. Strategic Command to see if I could learn anything about their gibberish tweet yesterday.— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) March 29, 2021
Turns out their Twitter manager left his computer unattended, resulting in his "very young child" commandeering the keyboard. pic.twitter.com/KR07PCyCUM
News website The Daily Dot revealed the accident, after a Freedom of Information request to the agency.
“The command’s Twitter manager... momentarily left the command’s Twitter account open and unattended,” the response said, adding he had been working from home.
“His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet,” it said.
A spokesman also confirmed suggestions the account had been hacked were false.
“Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred," the statement added.