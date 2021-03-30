BBC News

Child tweets gibberish from US nuclear-agency account

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

A young child inadvertently sparked confusion over the weekend by posting an unintelligible tweet to the official account of US Strategic Command.

The agency is responsible for safeguarding America's nuclear weapons.

Some social-media users feared the account may have been hacked.

But it has since been revealed a young member of the account's social-media manager's family was responsible for posting the tweet, “;l;;gmlxzssaw", which was then deleted within minutes.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

News website The Daily Dot revealed the accident, after a Freedom of Information request to the agency.

“The command’s Twitter manager... momentarily left the command’s Twitter account open and unattended,” the response said, adding he had been working from home.

“His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet,” it said.

image copyrightTwitter

A spokesman also confirmed suggestions the account had been hacked were false.

“Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred," the statement added.

Related Topics

More on this story