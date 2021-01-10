CES 2021: The tech expo swaps Vegas for a virtual show

We've clearly had to adapt, but it's given us an opportunity to reimagine CES. It's allowed us to shift the date a week later into the year to allow a little more planning and flexibility. We haven't been able to do that in Las Vegas for several years. And it's allowed us to extend the life of the show as we're keeping everything online for 30 days, so people can discover exhibits, listen to conferences and watch them at their own pace. We have 1,800 exhibits or so right now to visit, and we're reviewing as much of the content as we can before it's put up there.