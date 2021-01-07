Social media giants remove Trump video
By James Clayton
North America technology reporter
- Published
Donald's Trump's message to protesters as they attacked the US Capitol has been taken down by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Trump had called for his supporters to go home, but also reiterated false claims about election fraud.
Facebook said: "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."
His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police.
The violence brought to a halt congressional debate over Democrat Joe Biden's election win.
In the House and Senate chambers, Republicans were challenging the certification of November's election results.
Before the violence, President Trump had told supporters on the National Mall in Washington that the election had been stolen.
Hours later, as the violence mounted inside and outside the US Capitol, he appeared on video and repeated the false claim.
He told protestors "I love you".
YouTube said it removed the video because it "violated policies on spreading election fraud".
Twitter initially didn't take down the video, removing the ability to retweet, like and comment on it and another tweet.
However, it later removed them.
Twitter said: "We have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labelled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence".
Facebook told the BBC: "The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace. We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules."
Facebook also said it is currently looking for and removing content that incited or supported the storming of Capitol Hill.
YouTube already had a policy to remove fake news about mass election fraud, which it applied to the president.
The march was partly organised online, including on Facebook groups and pages.
It's likely President-elect Joe Biden will look to crack down on conspiracy theories and extremism on social media when he takes office.